Food fright: Wade’s not closing in Dublin

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Contrary to recently published reports, Wade’s Supermarket in Dublin will not be closing. According to an internet rumor that was spread Friday, the assistant manager told employees that Wade’s Supermarket would be closing soon, due to a ‘lack of sales.’

In a conversation with the Southwest Times, third generation owner Greg Wade clearly stated that Wade’s Supermarket on Broad Street in Dublin will not be closing in the immediate future.

“We’re trying to get our old customers back and trying to get existing customers to buy more than meat,” Wade said. “If my goal was to close, I wouldn’t have posted that sign on the front door of the store.”

The sign, taped to the front door of the Dublin supermarket, announces a 10 percent discount for the purchase of certain food items in the store. The 10 percent discount does not apply to meats, deli foods, tobacco or alcohol.

The excellent deli foods and meats at Wade’s Supermarket are well-known to customers in Dublin. The store has been a mainstay in the Dublin community since opening in 1962. Wades Supermarket in Dublin has been renovated four times since then, with the last renovation occurring in 2007.

Wade continued, “It’s a difficult time for independent grocery stores. We’ve found a niche market in our meats, deli and bakery, but we’re trying to get more business in the center store.”

He continued, “We’re trying to let the community know that we need more support. If we did close, there would be only one grocery store in this community and that, generally, leads to higher prices and less selection for the consumer.”

Wade concluded by saying, “The cost structure is higher because this store is older and it’s harder to replace equipment. If we don’t get more support from the community, then I couldn’t say for sure that we wouldn’t be forced to close our doors in six months-time. It’s really up to the community.”

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2018.

