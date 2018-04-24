Fire destroys Little Creek residence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Little Creek man lost some belongings Sunday night; but luckily was in the process of moving when the house he had been leasing went up in flames.

Dean Russell, chief of Dublin Fire Department, said the man had been gone about an hour when a neighbor or passerby reported the fire around 10:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene one end of the doublewide mobile home was in flames, according to Russell. He said flames spread quickly, shooting through the roof and walls before the fire could be brought under control.

