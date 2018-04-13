Feet to beat cancer!

Do you want to witness some fun? The Cancer Busters team of the Pulaski County/ Radford City Relay for Life will be at Wades in Dublin selling baked goods Saturday, April 14. They need the support of the community. The staff of Wades have been selling purple feet to do their best at raising $750.00 for the American Cancer Society. Saturday if they raise $150.00 the manager, Andrew Dishon, will shave his head and his legs!

Please come and support the staff along with team Cancer Busters to make this happen! The bake sale and fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2018.

