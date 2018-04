Fatal wreck brings six-month sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The driver of a pickup truck that wrecked while doing “burn outs” at Gatewood Dam has been convicted in the death of one of his passengers.

Bruce Edward Peckham, 34, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in the July 2014 death of Robert Lee Gibson, 32, of Pulaski. Under a plea agreement, Peckham was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but six months suspended.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2018.

Comments

comments