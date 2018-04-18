Fairlawn man completing murder sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Fairlawn man convicted in a 1996 murder in Pulaski County is reaching the end of his sentence.

According to Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) online records, Darick D. Wetzel, 43, is scheduled for release Monday from Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake. He has been serving 23 years of a 50-year sentence imposed in October 1997.

Wetzel and two other men were convicted of stabbing, robbing and drowning Elmer Eugene Fisher Sept. 22, 1996, and then leaving his body in the New River. According Southwest Times archives, Fisher was friends with the men prior to the murder.

