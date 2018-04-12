Epperly takes over Infantry Division

SANDSTON, Va. — Brig. Gen. John M. Epperly, originally of Fairlawn, will succeed Maj. Gen. Blake C. Ortner as the commander of the Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division, according to an announcement made by Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia. The assignment was effective April 5.

“Please join me in congratulating this exceptional officer on his new assignment,” Williams wrote in the announcement. “Brig. Gen. Epperly has a track record of excellence and a wealth of command experience. We look forward to the 29th Infantry Division’s continued success under his command.”

Williams announced March 21, 2018, that Ortner has been selected to serve as the Military Executive for the Reserve Forces Policy Board in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. A formal change of command ceremony is scheduled for May 5, 2018, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Known as the Blue and Gray Division, the 29th Infantry Division is an Army National Guard operational-level headquarters located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, which consists of Soldiers primarily from Maryland and Virginia. Its wartime mission is to provide mission command to subordinate brigades and forces tailored for an assigned mission. It is one of eight divisions in the Army National Guard.

Its origins date back to World War I and is most known for its participation in the D-Day landings at Omaha Beach in World War II. The 29th recently mobilized Soldiers to participate in Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, both in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

The Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment and the 29th Infantry Band are under administrative control of the 29th. The division currently has training relationships with North Carolina National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and Arkansas National Guard’s 142nd Field Artillery Brigade.

Epperly is a 1985 graduate of Pulaski County High School.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2018.

