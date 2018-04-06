Emergency alert test deemed unsuccessful

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Cellphones across Pulaski County blasted emergency alert tones just before noon Thursday, perplexing citizens and leaving some emergency services personnel wondering what was going on.

“Emergency Alert

“Local Area Emergency in this area until 0:38 p.m. EDT Monitor Radio or TV VA Pulaski,” the message stated.

The widespread distribution of what was supposed to be a test alert was as surprising to county emergency management personnel as it was to citizens.

“The test was intended to be live to a very small area and there was language that stated, “This is a test only, no action is necessary,” said Emergency Services Director Josh Tolbert. “That language was not relayed.”

Shortly after the alert, calls started pouring into Pulaski County Joint 9-1-1 Communications Center, inquiring about the emergency. Tolbert said over 50 calls were fielded at the center.

Tolbert said the test message was part of Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). He says it’s a feature integrated in the county’s emergency alert system, but county officials have been hesitant to use it.

Localities have had access to Wireless Emergency Alert in Virginia for about two years, but Thursday was the first time it was tested locally.

“This was our first and probably last test of a Wireless Emergency Alert,” Tolbert said. “Until the system accuracy is improved, it will be the ‘red button’ that is only pushed during an extreme emergency.”

While the alert did reach a wide audience, Tolbert said it wasn’t considered a successful test since it went outside the specified test area and the “test” language was lost.

Although the test message advised citizens to tune into radio or television for further information, Tolbert said the system is capable of sending alerts through text, email, telephone, Facebook and Twitter simultaneously.

All cellphones within a specified warning zone are supposed to receive issued alerts, regardless what ZIP code the service originates. But they are not supposed to go outside the area specified, which is what happened Thursday.

