Elizabeth Howard ‘Betty’ Beamer

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Howard “Betty” Beamer, 82, of Blacksburg, Va., died Saturday afternoon, April 7, 2018.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., May 20, l935, and was the daughter of the late Harold Lee Beamer Sr. and Mary Smith Beamer. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lee Beamer Jr.

Betty was an RN for many years and met many people throughout the New River Valley in the course of her work. She especially enjoyed working with teenagers and young adults.

Other interests included gardening, reading and sewing. She had a passion for animals and cared for many strays that came her way.

Surviving are her brother, Robert Beamer and his wife, Joan, of Columbia, S.C.; niece, Janelle Beamer of Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Beamer of Oakridge, Ore.; nephews, Mark Beamer of Calif. and Hal Beamer and Ben Beamer of Oregon; several great-nieces and nephews; first cousins, David Beamer of Doylestown, Pa., William “Bill” Beamer of Vinton, Va., Scott Jackson of McKinney, Va. and Pamela “Pam” Kirkner of Pulaski, Va., and special cat, Sister Spunky.

Betty will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2018.

Comments

comments