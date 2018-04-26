Elite firefighters’ story will benefit Pulaski FD

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In June 2013, 20 members of an elite wildfire crew entered an Arizona forest to battle a 2,000-acre fire. Only one came out alive.

Saturday night, Pulaski Fire Department is sharing that group’s story with a showing of the 2017 film “Only the Brave” at Pulaski Theatre. The movie is a fundraiser for the fire department, which is working to raise funds for a ladder truck.

The fire department’s aerial truck was taken out of service and sold in 2011 when it failed to pass inspection. Now that a three-story inn is operational downtown and the multi-story industrial building on Third Street is back in use, the department is in need of a ladder truck.

The department has applied for a FEMA grant that, if received, would cover a majority of the estimated $1 million cost. Firefighters are hoping to raise enough funds to cover the town’s match of up to $50,000.

Saturday night’s movie is just one of many fundraisers aimed at that goal.

The movie, which has a four-star rating, begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Pulaski Theatre volunteers advise the intense nature of some scenes in the true story could be difficult for some children to handle.

All admission proceeds go to the fire department. Doors open at 6.

Pulaski firefighters hope citizens will take time out of their schedules to learn more about the Granite Mountain Hotshots and help them reach their goal of purchasing a ladder truck.

The Hot Shots were formed in 2002 from members of the Prescott, Arizona, fire department. On June 30, 2012, 19 members of the crew died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yarnell, Arizona. Although the crew deployed fire shelters when it became clear they were trapped in the wildfire, it was reported not all of their bodies were found inside them.

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says the incident was the greatest loss of firefighter lives since the World Trade Center attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

