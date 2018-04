Dublin Planning Commission reforming

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s been about five years since Dublin held a meeting of its planning commission. In fact, it’s been so long the commission doesn’t really exist anymore.

That may soon change. Town Manager Tye Kirkner told council members Thursday night he is looking for members to reform the commission because “there’s lots of work that needs to be done,” including an update to the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

