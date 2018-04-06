Democrats Honor Dr. Thomas Haller

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Democratic Committee honored Dr. Thomas Haller Wednesday night for his longstanding service as a member of the Pulaski County Electoral Board. Haller began his term in March 2005 as the Vice Chairman of the board and finished his duties in February 2018, after serving just over four terms.

Haller talked about his political affiliation. “Well, to tell you the truth, I’m a Democrat and a Presbyterian and the two kind of go together,” he said smiling. “I was raised in a Democratic family all my life and that’s just the way I came up.”

When asked what the electoral board does, Haller responded, “We have 13 precincts, which means 13 areas to vote throughout the county. The electoral board is in charge of going around on Election Day to make sure the elections go smoothly and that everybody has a right to vote as they want to vote. We go to the precincts and make sure they’re getting along all right and not having any problems. We don’t try to influence anybody.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2018.

Comments

comments