Delton COG of Prophecy holding Spring Revival

Delton Church of God of Prophecy, 4570 Boyd Drive, Draper, is holding a life-changing, anointed and powerful Spring Revival Thursday, April 12, through Sunday, April 15.

Evangelist Shirley Quesenberry and Paul Robertson of All For Jesus Ministries kick off the revival Thursday evening. National recording artist “Chosen” from North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, is ministering in both song and the word Saturday.

Services are 6:30 p.m. nightly and 11 a.m. Sunday.

