Defense wins access to juvenile report

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Defense attorneys for a registered sex offender will get to see the competency evaluation of his alleged juvenile victim and former co-defendant, but that’s as far as the report will go publicly.
A Pulaski County judge ruled Monday afternoon prosecutors must provide Sherman David Reeves’ defense attorneys with the competency evaluation of a 16-year-old male Reeves is alleged to have sexually assaulted. However, he forbad them from copying or showing the evaluation to anyone else.
