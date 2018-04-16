Debbie Hager for town council

Hello all, my name is Debbie Hager. I have lived in Pulaski County for 31 years and of which I have had the pleasure to live in the town of Dublin for four. I have two daughters that attended Dublin Middle School, graduated from Pulaski County High School and now attend Virginia Tech.

I have been a successful business owner for 25 years. I have made many friends living and working in this marvelous town and couldn’t imagine anywhere else being my home. I am well-known in the town of Dublin for being hardworking, friendly, helpful and reliable.

I believe that members of my community would be happy with the work I would do on the town council. I find this position to be very important and will do everything in my power to be the best councilman possible. I will research to see in what ways I can help the town most and stay on top of current events. I will listen to the voices of my constituents because their opinion is very valuable to me. I will represent the town and its citizens with pride and dignity.

If I am elected I will work to:

– Improve our community while maintaining the value we have already worked for.

– Work together with other members of the town council to negotiate advancements on our towns behalf.

– Make myself available for members of the town to voice their opinions to me and work with them to make their visions for Dublin become possible.

– Promote and support small businesses in Dublin.

– Bring fresh ideas to the table.

Election Day is quickly approaching and political participation is important in all elections, but extremely important in local ones. Dublin only had 107 votes cast in the 2017 Town Council special Election.

I believe we can do better as a community and become more involved with our local government by participating in elections. It is our civic duty to exercise our rights and vote for the changes we would like to see.

I have always been a strong leader and hope to bring new ideas to the table and a new outlook on things. I ask that you remember to come out to the Dublin Lions Club and vote May 1 and help me work toward an even better Dublin.

If you have any questions or concerns about my platform, I would be more than happy to answer them and would urge you to contact me by email at hagerdebbie@gmail.com.

