Dawson wants to serve Pulaski

My name is Brooks Dawson and I am running for a seat on the Pulaski Town Council, to be decided at the May 1 election. I am asking for your vote, a vote that will allow me to serve you in the pursuit of continued progress in the Town of Pulaski.

Many of you already know me and have seen me as that familiar face that manages a successful business in the Town of Pulaski. That success can be attributed to the exceptional staff of associates, my team. We have overseen many changes and opportunities throughout the past 12 years and have continued to work together for the success of the business and the community at large.

For those that don’t know me, I was born and raised in Pulaski and continue to live here with my wife and two children. I am a graduate of Pulaski County High School and have been proud to call this community my home for over 32 years.

During my time interacting with the community, I have had the opportunity to be the 2014 Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce president and be involved with the development and implementation of the downtown Marketplace (farmers market), the strategic planning and development of “Pulaski on Main” (foundation for a main street program) and have supported and worked with many other outstanding groups and organizations.

I take responsibility very serious and believe in transparency. The more citizens know, the more likely they are to be engaged, and in return the more council members are informed the better they can serve their town. I’m committed to the town of Pulaski and want to see it grow and prosper.

My approach will be to listen first and then follow with action to promote the changes and direction the town needs to provide the best possible service to its citizens, now and for the future.

In closing I am asking you to do three things. Take pride, take part and take advantage of your right to vote for the future of the Town of Pulaski May 1.

Written by: Editor on April 25, 2018.

