Cougars win semifinal game, fall in championship

By RODNEY YOUNG

BLUEFIELD – The Pulaski County Cougars almost made the most of their first-ever appearance in the Coppinger Baseball Tournament, but a strong showing by Honaker denied them the tournament championship Saturday.

After earning their way to the semifinals, the Cougars took on the Tazewell Bulldogs Friday, coming away with a convincing 13-2 win.

Kellen Dalton scattered three hits as he tossed four and one-third innings. Dalton struck out seven and surrendered only one run. He was backed offensively as Chris Remington and Hunter Shrewsbury had two hits and two RBI each. Jonathan Minnick also added two RBI. Jon Osteen, Braeden Blevins, Drew Mabry and Brandon Neel each scored two runs.

Pulaski County had to face Tazewell southpaw ace Sid Willis on the mound. He went five innings and struck out eight. He wasn’t his usual self though, as he also gave up six walks, four wild pitches and was called for a balk that led to two runs. He did, however, hit an inside the park home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth that cut the Bulldog deficit to 4-2.

The Cougars scored four times on Willis before he was replaced. Pulaski County jumped on the Tazewell relief pitchers, Brayden Powers and Bryce Sparks, for six big runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh against Austin Horn.

The win put the Cougars into the championship game Saturday against Honaker. The game was moved to Tazewell Middle School due to a scheduling conflict with Bluefield College at Bowen Field. Honaker won the championship 8-2 over the Cougars.

The Cougars scored one run in the top of the first but they left the bases loaded, letting Honaker’s starting pitcher Chris Marshall off the hook.

Marshall settled down after that opening inning and went on to toss six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out seven.

Honaker answered the Cougars, tying the game at one, then took the lead in the bottom of the second after Cougar pitcher Hunter Shrewsbury hurt his throwing arm. Jon Osteen came in to take the mound and Shawn Tiller welcomed him with a single. Bryson Kendrick hit into a fielder’s choice before Dalton Clifton struck out. Chase Miller laced a single to right center field to bring in two runs and put the Tigers up 3-. The Cougars were never able to recover.

Up 3-1, Honaker tacked on two runs in the fourth before the Cougars were able to score their second run in top of the fifth.

Pulaski County (5-3) got their only hits from Osteen and Bailey Ayers. Ayers earned his hit in the first inning and Osteen’s was in the fifth. Only four Cougar batters reached base after the first inning. They hit some balls that were run down by the Tigers outfield defense or by great fielding play by their infielders.

“Honaker made some great plays against us,” Cougar Head Coach Jared King said. “They’re going to be hard to beat in their district and in region play, I would think. My hats off to them. Their starting pitcher did a heck of a job after that first inning. He kept us off balance and offensively they kept the pressure on us.“

The Cougar first inning saw the Tigers commit three errors, two walks and a wild pitch. Only one run scored, which was a big for both teams for different reasons.

Pulaski County will still be on the road as they go to Salem Tuesday and then play at Carroll County Thursday in a doubleheader. That doubleheader will be two five-inning games.

Written by: Editor on April 24, 2018.

