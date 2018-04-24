Cougar thin clads compete at Byrd

By DAVID GRAVELY

VINTON – The Pulaski County track and field teams found the competition stiff at the Terrier Team Challenge at William Byrd High School Saturday, but when you take into account the fact that several key athletes were not competing, the results were a promising look at the future.

The Lady Cougars finished fourth out of 11 teams in action with 69 points. Salem took the top spot with 86 points, followed by William Byrd and Christiansburg with 76 points each. Cave Spring took fifth with 60 points. Blacksburg was sixth with 34 followed by Liberty (Bedford) 31. Carroll County was eighth with 23, Northside was ninth with 19 and LCA was 10th with 15. Roanoke Catholic took the final spot with 10 points.

Junior Betsy Nall earned first place in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:36.51. She added a third place effort in the 800-meter with a time of 2:35.04.

Junior Shanece Lewis took the top spot in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.04. She also took first in the 400-meter with a time of 1:04.00second in the 200-meter with a time of 27.22.

In the remainder of the races Pulaski County scattered several solid finishes.

In the 100-meter freshman Grace Jennings finished 10th with a time of 14.57. Freshman Presley Martin took 12th at 14.72 and freshman Kendall Morrell finished 18th at 15.39. In the 200-meter race freshman Kelsey Arnold took ninth with a time of 29.49. Sophomores Caitlin Davis finished 21st at 35.16 and Scarlett Arms was 23rd at 38.46. In the 400-meter Davis also finished 18th at 1:16.38 and Arms finished 22nd at 1:29.20.

After Nall earned her third place in the 800-meter, freshman Allyson Castle finished 14th with a 2:48.10 showing. Sophomore Kenzie Farmer took 17th at 3:07.65 and Davis was 18th at 3:11.98.

Castle also finished fifth in the 1.600-meter at 6:01.54. Farmer was 11th at 6:34.24. Freshman Ashlyn Kirtner finished fourth in the 3.200-meter with a time of 13.02.45. Jennings took 10th in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.80. Morrell finished 14th (19.73), Arnold was 15th (19.77) and Martin was 16th (19.78).

Arnold finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.98 followed by Martin in seventh at 53.23. Jennings was 13th (57.02) and Morrell was 18th (1:00.79). Arnold also finished fifth in the long jump with her 14’ 9” effort. Jennings was 17th with a 12’ 2” jump. Arnold earned a first-place finish in the triple jump with a 34’ 3.5” leap. Jennings was eighth at 27’.75” and Martin was ninth with a 25’.5” leap.

Senior Savanna Solomon took third in the discus with a throw of 86’ 1” and first in the shot put with a throw of 37’ 8.75”. Freshman Vivian Solomon finished 18th in the discus at 51’ and 21st in the shot put with a throw of 17’ 4.25”

The Cougars finished the day in eighth place out of 12 teams with 33.5 points. Christiansburg finished first with 93. Cave Spring was second with 92. Blacksburg finished third with 58 and Bassett was fourth with 53.5 points. Liberty (Bedford) was fifth with 45, LCA was sixth with 42 and William Byrd was seventh with 39. Salem finished one spot below the Cougars in ninth place with 30 points. The final three were Northside (29), Carroll County (10) and Roanoke Catholic (2).

The boys action started with the 100-meter race. Sophomore Gage Mannon was the top Cougar with a sixth place finish at 12.13. Senior RJ Blevins finished eighth at 12.19, freshman Xavier Cobbs took ninth at 12.20 and sophomore Luke Russell was 27th at 13.14.

In the 200-meter Cobbs took seventh at 25.13. Mannon was 10th at 25.37 and Russell was 22nd at 26.64.

In the 400-meter Blevins took fourth at 53.61. Senior Ryan Smith was 10th at 55.41, junior Julian Black was 11th at 55.43 and freshman Bryce Martin was 13th at 56.50. Martin also took sixth in the 800-meter at 2:12.07. Sophomore Nathan Price was 18th at 2:21.67, Black was 29th at 2:31.82 and sophomore Trent Eversole was 30th at 2:31.85.

Junior Shaun King took fifth in the 1,600-meter at 4:42.65. Junior James Guthrie took 13th at 5:04.72, freshman Cade Compton was 20th at 5:12.02 and sophomore Austin Hall was 30th at 5:51.75.

Compton took fifth in the 3,200-meter with a time of 10:34.16. Sophomore Davis Farmer was sixth at 10:34.60. Senior Garrett Smith was eighth at 10:36.93. Sophomore Brayden Smith was 14th in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.66. Freshman Lane Suthers was 15th at 20.68.

Brayden Smith was 13th in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.40 followed by Suthers in 15th at 49.84. The Cougar 4 x 100-meter relay team finished fifth in a time of 47.89. The 4 x 400-meter relay squad took fourth at 3:57.08.

Suthers finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5’2”. Brayden Smith took seventh at 5’. In the long jump Mannon finished 14th with a 16’7” jump.Russell was 20th at 15’6.25” and Cobbs was 22nd at 14’11”. Cobbs also took 10th in the triple jump at 34’10” and Brayden Smith was 12th at 34’3”.

Three Cougars placed in the discus. Sophomore Jacob Akers was fifth with a throw of 113’2”. Senior Brody Fields was sixth at 111’11”. Senior Chandler Dunnigan was 13th at 90’5”. Fields was able to earn second in the shot put with a throw of 46’8.5”. Dunnigan took fourth at 40’9.50” and Akers was 13th at 35’6”.

The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Salem Wednesday for a meet and then Blacksburg Saturday.

