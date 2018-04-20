Compounds found in grapes, dark chocolate, coffee, and blueberries can be used to treat depression

Two compounds found in red wine, dark chocolate, coffee, grapes, and blueberries can be used to treat depression, according to a study published by a researcher with the School of Neuroscience at Virginia Tech.

The finding does not mean that people who suffer from depression should eat a bar of dark chocolate or drink a bottle of red wine as self-treatment. The amounts of the compounds — dihydrocaffeic acid (commonly referred to as DHCA) and malvidin-3’-O-glucoside (common name, Mal-gluc) — are too small in the foods and drink, making the effects nil through any acceptable human diet.

Rather, the Nature Communications-published study focuses on the compounds themselves, combined and administered in lab experiments with mice via drinking water, said co-author Georgia Hodes, an assistant professor of neuroscience in the Virginia Tech College of Science. The findings have not been tested on people yet and would need to be tested for safety and efficacy in humans before clinical trial.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2018.

Comments

comments