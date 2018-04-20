Community invited to dine our for shelter

RADFORD, VA — Dining Out for Shelter, an annual fundraising event to raise money for homeless men in the New River Valley, is will take place at 10 NRV restaurants Tuesday.

All participating restaurants, including Olykoek Donuts in Dublin, have pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds for the day or during a specified timeframe to To Our House (TOH). Olykoek will donate proceeds from sales between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

TOH is a New River Community Action program that partners with faith-based and community organizations to provide shelter, food, and compassionate support to homeless men (guests) nightly during winter months.

Other participating restaurants include Bollo’s Café and Bakery, Gillie’s, Mellow Mushroom (5-9 p.m.), The Celler Restaurant, Zoe’s Kitchen (5-9 p.m.) and Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro, all in Blacksburg; Amelia’s Pizzeria and Restaurant and Lucie Monroe’s in Christiansburg; and Sharkey’s Wing and Rib Joint in Radford.

A United Way agency, TOH was founded in 2010 after the death of Teddy O. Henderson (TOH), a homeless man in Blacksburg. The program just completed its eight season. In addition to providing 21 weeks of shelter, the program also connects guests with resources that can lead to employment, more permanent housing and economic stability.

TOH typically shelters 40-50 guests per season. Over the past eight housing seasons, TOH has provided 9,090 bed nights and 27,270 meals. Over the past four seasons, more than 100 guests, including several veterans, found more permanent housing and over 80 found employment while staying with the agency.

“To Our House was there for me [when] I was down and out, they provided for me and treated me well,” says Daniel, a recent TOH guest. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to get help. When I came to To Our House, I had a lot of pride, I wanted others in need to get services before me.

“To Our House helped me become independent and motivated. I got an apartment myself and a full-time job. It’s looking up to a promotion right now. I am able to pay for things myself. I felt I was a broken person before TOH, I am so much better. I can do so much more on my own. I really learned a lot about myself. I visit and keep in contact daily. They have really helped me and I try to stay in contact with To Our House staff.”

For more information about the event or TOH, contact Carol Johnson at 540-382-6186 or visit www.toourhouse.org.

