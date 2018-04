Come sail away

Two boats race around the buoy at Claytor Lake Saturday as a part of the Commodore’s Cup race. The race is a series of sailing contests between the Claytor Lake Sailing Association and the Virginia Tech Sailing Club. The contest featured two triangular courses set between Claytor Lake State Park and the dam. This year’s race was a sweeping win for the Virginia Tech teams, which won first and third in both races.

