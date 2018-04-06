‘Color me Cameron’ set for Saturday

By DAVID GRAVELY

It was raining the day his family got the news.

The life of 18-year old Pulaski County High School senior Cameron Taylor Fitzwater, just two weeks shy of his high school graduation, had come to an end. Cameron passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Fitzwater was well-known in the community, and it was for all of the right reasons. He was actively involved in sports, with time spent as a member of the football, wrestling and track and field teams during his years.

He wasn’t someone that fit any certain mold, however. He was also active in Young Life, a Christian organization for young people. He was involved in the drama department at the high school and worked as a lifeguard at Randolph Park.

Cameron Fitzwater was also an Eagle Scout, and was actively involved in many volunteer projects.

His funeral was held Tuesday, April 10, 2012, but that was not the end of his story.

Despite his brief time on Earth, Cameron had an impact on the lives of many people. The night after the news tore through the hearts of the community, friends and family gathered for a memorial at Randolph Park to remember a life spent inspiring others.

Classmate Chad Perry wrote a poem for the event.

“Gone but never forgotten,

So much love and always smiling,

A warm embrace or a funny face,

Too young they say, but God needed one more that day.”

His mother, Terri Fitzwater Palmore, took the news the same way their entire family did … with disbelief and heartbreak.

But as bad as losing her son was, Palmore made an immediate decision that has since impacted several lives. She created a scholarship fund and found a way to fund it that also serves as an annual reminder of what Pulaski County lost.

The Cameron Fitzwater Memorial Scholarship Foundation holds the “Color Me Cameron 5K Run” the first Saturday of each April to raise money that is then used to provide four $1,000 scholarships each year to graduating Pulaski County High School students who have been accepted into a two or four-year college, university or technical school.

The applicants must have been involved in one or more of the activities Fitzwater was involved in. Those activities include Boy Scouts, choir, drama, MACC Academic Team, track, wrestling and Young Life. A committee of PCHS administrators, teachers and staff select the scholarship recipients each year.

All money raised with this run and the annual One-Act Play fundraiser is deposited in five-year term CD’s, earning interest until the money is used for the scholarships. The goal is to eventually have enough set aside that a trust fund is established that funds itself indefinitely.

In a Facebook past that announces the event writes, “The “Color Me Cameron” is a Celebration of Life with a whirlwind of color that will blow you away! The untimed event begins with all the participants dressed in white. By the end of the route, they are covered in color from head to toe. The fun continues after everyone has completed the route with an unforgettable after-party with music and dancing with DJ, Scotty Scott and awesome door prizes

On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. The opening ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. with the run starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

In the event of bad weather an announcement will be made on the official Facebook page, The Cameron Fitzwater Memorial Scholarship Foundation “Color Me Cameron” and shared on The Southwest Times and The Southwest Times Sports Facebook pages.

