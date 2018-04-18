Coalition forms to reduce state’s high eviction rates

Five of the nation’s 10 large cities with the highest eviction rates are in Virginia, according to Eviction Lab, a website that hosts detailed data about evictions nationwide.

In response to this data, civil legal aid attorneys and affordable housing advocates from across Virginia have formed a new coalition – the Campaign to Reduce Eviction (or CARE) – to slow the rate of evictions in Virginia. Formed under the leadership of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, the group meets in Richmond May 22 to kick off its work.

