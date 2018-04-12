Clontz wants your vote for Pulaski Town Council

Editor’s note: The Southwest Times is pleased to present one story from each candidate running for a spot in our local elections May 1. Each candidate was notified of this opportunity and given a deadline to have their stories back to us. We will run those stories in the order they came in to give our readers a chance to meet the candidates.

Seventeen years ago, I arrived in Pulaski in the back of my parent’s car when my dad moved us here to start a job with Ethan Allen. As a young kid I was not thrilled about moving. I remember wondering what would happen to me as summer came to an end. In a few short days, I would start seventh grade at Pulaski Middle School.

Pulaski had everything my brother, sister and I needed from pools, bowling alleys, rivers and lakes. Plus, Pulaski even had its own Minor League Baseball team! I played travel and Cougar soccer and Friday nights you could find me playing football for the Cougars.

Like most teenagers, after high school graduation I wanted to get out of my small town and see what was out there. Thinking back to those times I guess the real question should have been, would I be yet another young person leaving Pulaski to go away to school never to return?

After graduating from UVA, I returned to Pulaski. The job search was not easy, but before long I found a job at Shelor, and I started connecting with Pulaski again.

The small town I remembered with theaters, roller skating rinks, bowling alleys and swim clubs was gone. And, more importantly, the local pride, with people proud to say they were from Pulaski, seemed gone too.

I will work to once again make Pulaski a vibrant place we’re proud to call home.

We can respect and honor the history of Pulaski and our role in the industrial revolution and the furniture industry, and we can also restore Pulaski as a strong, vibrant town with new businesses on Main Street and new families calling Pulaski home.

Evidence our town’s rebirth is slowly emerging, and I am proud to have been a part of it. But, we can do more. I want my kids to grow up in a Pulaski on the upswing where our history is celebrated, and our future is filled with bold visions of what might be.

I want my kids to have awesome memories of growing up in Pulaski.

I want to do my part and I ask that you join me.

I am running for Town Council to bring life and pride back to the Town of Pulaski.

I am running for Town Council so that we can build a place where once again our friends and neighbors will say with pride, “I am from Pulaski!”

The time has come for pride in where we live. With the right vision, we can find a way to simultaneously bring in viable small businesses, young families that will stay, and more things to do like restaurants, breweries, and other forms of leisure and entertainment.

It starts with each of us realizing that we can make it happen with hard work and effort. I am willing to do my part.

Pulaski’s best days are ahead of us!

Join me in this effort and ask your friends to vote “Tyler Clontz … for Pulaski!” May 1.

