Claytor Lake hosting ‘Hike for Hospice’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Hikers have the chance to help support bereavement programs for the area’s only nonprofit hospice Sunday by participating in the third annual “Hike for Hospice” fundraiser at Claytor Lake State Park.

Funds raised through the 1:30-3:30 p.m. event support programs of Good Samaritan Hospice, which serves the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Participants can choose between easy (.75-mile), moderate (two-mile) and Advanced (three-mile) hikes that are led by state park rangers and naturalists. Hikes begin at 2 p.m. at Picnic Shelter No. 1.

The event includes a variety of other family fun, including live bluegrass music by Eastern Divide Band, face painting, corn hole, horseshoes, jumbo Jenga and other games, fishing [licenses required], a puppy kissing booth featuring Good Sam’s licensed therapy dog, Roux, and a memorial ceremony featuring a dove release.

A grilled lunch includes hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers and fixings by Hethwood Market Catering. Ice cream is available throughout the event.

Day-of-event registration and pre-registration check-in begins at 1:30 p.m.

Participants are reminded to wear shoes appropriate hiking.

