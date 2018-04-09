Claude Nunn

Claude Nunn, 88, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, April 6, 2018, his 65th wedding anniversary.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Karen, and three nephews, Donnie Walls, and Jimmy and Billy Clay. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ruby Nunn; three sisters, Pauline, Mary and

Olive, and five brothers, Bill, June, Jessie, Doug and Gene.

Claude served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Funeral services are Tuesday, April 10, at Family Worship Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski, Va., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m.,

with Pastor Jeff Willhoite and Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Garden, Dublin, Va.

