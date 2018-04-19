Burnie Temple Lovern

Burnie Temple Lovern, age 76, of Beckley, W.Va., and formerly of Pulaski County, Va., passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at Princeton Health Care Center.

Born Aug. 23, 1941, in Pulaski County, Va., he was the son of the late Roy Garfield Lovern and Ruby Pauline Tolbert Lovern. His sister, Judith Mae Vires, and Buck’s mother, Mary Frances Kincer Lovern, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Burnie “Buck” Temple Lovern Jr. and Ing-Mari Bahr of New Hampshire; sisters, Patsy Diane Horton of Roanoke, Va., Barbara McCoy of Belspring, Va., Jane D. Perkins of Pulaski, Va., and brothers, Michael Dalton of Louisana, Roy Leon Dalton of Staffordsville, Va. and Gene Tolbert of Pulaski, Va.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

