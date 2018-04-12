Brianna ‘Bri’ Grace Hurst

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Brianna “Bri” Grace Hurst, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away April 9, 2018, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in the loving arms of her mother and father.

Bri was born Oct. 27, 2001, and was the absolute

light of her family’s life.

She is survived by her mother, Tracey Linkous, and stepfather, Brian Linkous; father, Brian Hurst and fiancée, Nikki Banks; brother, Logan Hurst; step-sister, Lorelai Linkous, and soon-to-be step-sister, Morgan

Banks; grandparents, Ottis and Loretta Pugh; aunt, Debby “Bebby” Pugh; uncles, Troy and Mark Hurst; cousins, Nathan and Andrew Lavender, Austin Pugh, Katie, Amber and Ben Hurst, Ethan and Jackson Hurst, as well as many other family and friends too numerous to name. Bri was preceded in death by her uncle, Barry Pugh; cousin, Katie Nicole Lavender; and grandparents, Richard and Grace Hurst.

A Celebration of Life is being held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 16, at Blue Ridge Church, 1655 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, Va., with Pastor Scott Obenchain officiating. The family is having a time of fellowship following the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.

