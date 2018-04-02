Brenton Forrest Dean

Brenton Forrest Dean, 31, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with his Lord Thursday, March 22, 2018, after a brave and courageous fight for his life. He passed away at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Brenton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Blanche Pace, and Buford and Ruby Dean; uncles and aunt, Gerald M. and Jeanne Pace and H. Duane Pace.

Brenton was a thoughtful, caring, kind young man who loved animals and nature. He was a former EMT, who genuinely cared about the people he helped. Brenton would often return to the hospital the next day to check on the patients he had transported for treatment.

He leaves to always cherish his memory his loving parents, Roger and Mary Dean; his aunt, Mary Sue D. Pace, and his uncle and aunt, Jeff and Charlene Wheeler of St. John’s River, Fla.; and many family members and special friends. His three very special buddies were his faithful cats, Mr. O’Malley, Milo and Star.

There will be no formal visitations. Funeral services will be private in accordance to his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pulaski Animal Shelter or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski,

Va.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2018.

