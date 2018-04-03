Book sale a ‘book lover’s treasure hunt’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Book lovers and collectors, as well, will want to come out to Pulaski County Friends of the Library’s “Spring Cleaning” book sale this weekend in downtown Pulaski.

Buddy and Janet Johnston of Friends of the Library (FOL) said the group’s first book sale of 2018 not only includes new, unsold books by late Radford author Jess Carr for $1 each, but also two sets of books that are collection worthy.

The two-day sale is being held Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the book sale store on Third Street, across from Pulaski Library. Look for the large bookstore sign.

Written by: Editor on April 3, 2018.

