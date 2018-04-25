Board considers several issues at meeting

Monday night’s Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting opened with a ceremony honoring Sergeant Deborah R. Berg, who is retiring after 22 years of service with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Worrell and other members of the department honored Berg with commemorative plaques as a way of thanking her for her many years on the force.

Two members of Virginia’s General Assembly, State Senator Ben Chafin and Delegate Jeff Campbell, who represent districts immediately to the west of Pulaski, came to address the supervisors for the purpose of convincing them to join in a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.

Senator Chafin addressed the board saying, “We feel like the time has come for us to do what we can try to end what has been going on in the way of distribution of drugs from pharmaceutical companies that are making billions of dollars pushing drugs out here.”

