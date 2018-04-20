Board changes location of April meeting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is changing the location of its Monday, April 23 meeting.

The board typically meets in the Pulaski County Administration Building Board Room on Third Street NW in Pulaski. However, due to work being performed at that location, the April meeting is being relocated.

The public session of the April meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center/Information Training Room in Maple Shade Plaza, 89 Commerce St. SW, Pulaski. The room is in the far west end of the plaza.

An executive, or closed, session begins at 5:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2018.

Comments

comments