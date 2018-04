Benefit singing slated tonight

Peak Creek Mission of Prayer on Case Knife Road in Pulaski is holding a benefit singing tonight at 6 p.m.

There will be hot dogs, chili beans and baked goods at 6.

A gospel singing with Isaiah and Josh Williams, Lori Eads, Brother Dale Akers, Danny McGlothlin, Melissa Jarrells with Erin and Amanda, Lonnie Malcolm and other local singers is at 7.

Come join in the fellowship.

