Barbettini speaks at Republican meeting

The Pulaski County Republican Women’s Club met March 12 at the Free Memorial Library in Dublin. President Mickey Weikle welcomed everyone and Vice President Roxie Reed led the group in prayer and the Pledge to the American flag. The group was served a delicious dessert by Dianna Hankins.

Rev. Charles Barbettini spoke to the group about the work of the Taking to the Street Ministry and the various areas of work including their bus ministry, the Warming Station ministry, the food and clothing ministry and prison Ministry. He spoke of the good these ministries are doing to fulfill needs in our area. The club presented Rev Barbettini with a donation from the club and members to help with this ministry.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2018.

Comments

comments