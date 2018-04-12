Bad luck dump truck

William Paine/SWT

At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday a large dump truck driven by Howard Woodyard sideswiped a vehicle belonging to Chief Douglas Sadler of the Pembroke police department. Traffic was stopped on Route 100 at the Giles County line due to ongoing repair work and the chief’s cruiser was stationary at the back of a line of cars when the accident occurred. Woodyard, who said he saw no flagmen warning him of traffic stoppage, had a full load of gravel in his truck and was unable to stop in time to avoid the accident. No injuries occurred as a result of this accident, but Chief Sadler’s vehicle incurred significant damage on the driver’s side. No charges have been reported at this time.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2018.

Comments

comments