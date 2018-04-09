Automobile hits Wendy’s in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Just after noon Thursday, an unusual call came over the scanner regarding an automobile that had crashed into a building in Pulaski. Further investigation revealed that a compact car, driven by Mary Draper, had crashed into the side of the Wendy’s restaurant located at 660 East Main Street in Pulaski.

Draper, who is from the area, refused medical care as neither she, nor anyone else involved in the accident, was injured. Americare Home Health worker, Chantelle White, who was with Draper in the car when the accident happened, explained that Draper accidentally hit the gas, instead of the brake, and hit the building.

Wendy’s employees at the scene were on hand to ensure the safety of Draper and other customers, as well as contacting 911 to report the incident.

According to Town of Pulaski Police Department, no charges will be filed against Draper as this occurred on private property. Although Draper’s car had minimal damage, there was extensive damage to the wall of the restaurant. This will likely be covered by insurance.

Written by: Editor on April 9, 2018.

Comments

comments