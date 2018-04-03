Arlond ‘Woody’ Woodrow Harrell

Arlond “Woody” Woodrow Harrell, 87, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, March 30, 2018.

He was born May 12, 1930, in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Charles Rufus and Mary Elizabeth Riddle Harrell. He was a member of French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He enjoyed working with his houseplants, especially his African Violets. He will be remembered mostly for his love of cooking, especially his cream pies with tall meringues.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Elmer and Russell; his sisters, Pauline and Hazel, and several nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Susan Harrell; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Loraine and Lane Keffer and Myrtle and Basil Bychowski; special nephew and caregiver, Mike and Tammy Harrell; special niece, Sherry Saville; special friend, William Sadler; numerous nieces, nephews and a bounty of friends.

Funeral services are Tuesday, April 3, 1 p.m., at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Billy Akers officiating. Burial follows in Appalachian Conference Cemetery. The family is receiving friends at the church from 11 a.m. until service time.

The Harrell family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

