Arleen Patricia Ford-Hall

Oct. 31, 1940-April 10, 2018

Arleen Patricia Ford-Hall, 57, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at her home in Christiansburg, Va., with her family by her side.

She was a member of Harbor of Hope Church and was an office administrator with Edward Jones for over 21 years.

Arleen was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord and he was in her life until God called her home. She loved spending time with her family, friends and at church. Her life was characterized by sweetness, kindness, caring for others and most of all forgiveness. She was a blessing to all who knew her. She loved springtime and God called her home on a lovely spring day. We take comfort in knowing that Arleen is now in the loving hands of God with no more pain, suffering or sickness, and that one day we will see her beautiful face again.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Mary Ford; nephew, Brian Quesenberry; grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Steve Hall; son, Ezra Lee Ford; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Anne Quesenberry Rollins and James “Joe” Rollins; step-daughter, Krystine Danielle Hall Wirt; step-son, Craig D. M. Hall; grandchildren, Margaret “Maggie” L. Ford, Katie J. Wirt and Thomas E. Wirt; 15 cousins and several other family members and friends.

Funeral services are noon Saturday, April 14, at Harbor of Hope Church in Christiansburg, Va., with the Rev. Craig Reed officiating. Interment follows in Rockford United Methodist Church Cemetery, Radford, Va.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 Friday evening at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.

The Ford-Hall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

