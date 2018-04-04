April is Highway Safety Month in Va.

RICHMOND – Gov. Ralph Northam has designated April as Highway Safety Month in Virginia.

With highway fatalities alarmingly on the rise in the Commonwealth and nationwide, Northam called on public safety and transportation agencies to coordinate efforts to elevate awareness to save lives.

In 2017, 843 people died on Virginia’s roadways, a 20 percent increase over the Commonwealth’s low of 700 highway deaths in 2014.

“The month of April is our opportunity as a Commonwealth to recommit ourselves to making sure that everyone who uses our roads gets where they’re going safely,” said the governor. “We can all work to decrease deaths on our roadways by making conscious decisions to obey traffic laws and being mindful of the consequences of dangerous decisions. The only acceptable number of highway deaths is zero.”

