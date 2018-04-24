Anglers participate in bass tourney

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Saturday saw an abundance of anglers on Claytor Lake as 149 teams vied for the $10,000 grand prize that went to the winner of Brett and Boomer’s Big Ol’ Bass Tournament. Brett and Boomer host the morning show at 94.9 FM’s Star Country.

Brett Sharp spoke to the Southwest Times about the tournament. “My morning show partner Boomer and I have been wanting to do this for a few years and I love to fish and it’s such a beautiful lake. I wanted to bring some attention to this lake and bring some revenue in so, it’s been cool.”

Giles County natives Glenn Gardner and Stephan Collins would agree, as their haul of five largemouth bass, weighing 16.95 pounds, garnered them top prize in the contest. The $10,000 grand prize also includes a trip for two to the Country Music Awards.

