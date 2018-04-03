Alleged larceny leads to search for drugs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An investigation into the burglary of a Pulaski apartment recently led to a drug search at the alleged burglar’s residence, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records.

According to an affidavit filed to obtain a search warrant for the NW Fourth Street apartment of Misty Love Edwards, a Pulaski police officer observed what he believed to be drug paraphernalia. He says the observation was made when he interviewed Edwards for allegedly entering a neighbor’s apartment without permission.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 3, 2018.

Comments

comments