Alleged larceny leads to search for drugs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
An investigation into the burglary of a Pulaski apartment recently led to a drug search at the alleged burglar’s residence, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records.
According to an affidavit filed to obtain a search warrant for the NW Fourth Street apartment of Misty Love Edwards, a Pulaski police officer observed what he believed to be drug paraphernalia. He says the observation was made when he interviewed Edwards for allegedly entering a neighbor’s apartment without permission.
