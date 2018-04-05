Aldersgate UMC celebrating anniversary

Aldersgate United Methodist Church is celebrating off its anniversary this weekend with a gospel singing and special worship service.

The celebration kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. with a gospel singing featuring Forever Blessed Trio from Rural Retreat. This trio of ladies not only enjoys singing, but also sharing their talents with audience participation.

Evangelist Jack Stevens, Aldersgate pastor from 1992 to 1994, is leading the Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. He is now a retired relationship pastor with Shady Valley Presbyterian Church.

The public, especially those who previously attended Aldersgate, is invited to celebrate with the congregation at both events.

Written by: Editor on April 5, 2018.

Comments

comments