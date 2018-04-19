After school accident

Dublin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash on Hatcher road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Four teenagers driving home from Pulaski County High School were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but no serious injuries were reported. The driver did have a cut on his head but refused medical attention. All passengers in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. A Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle flipped in a curve of Hatcher Road.

April 19, 2018.

