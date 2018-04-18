After Prom Party seeking donations

By DAVID GRAVELY

Twelve years ago a committee was formed to create a safe and enjoyable activity for those who wanted something to do after the prom. That initial effort was successful and continues to this day.

In a letter from Pulaski County High School Activities/Athletic Director Scott Vest, an explanation of the event and the need for donations from the community was outlined.

“Our prom this year will be April 21 at Edwards Hall at New River Community College,” Vest explained. “We are hoping to have over 300 juniors, seniors and their guests attend, and afterward we want to offer them a safe and enjoyable activity to attend at Pulaski Elementary School. Our After Prom Party committee has put together another great event which will feature games, food and entertainment in a supervised environment. Students will also be able to play bingo for great prizes or hang out in the Waffle/Coffee House run by Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC), our local drug free community coalition.”

While all of this will be an enjoyable time for those who attend, costs for students can obviously pile up quickly.

“Tickets for the event are normally $10 per person, but our goal is to get that to $5 per person or less,” Vest explains. “With all of the other costs normally associated with prom, we want to make it as affordable as possible for our students to come. This is why we must rely on the support of our local businesses, industries, citizens, churches and other organizations. At this time, we still need to raise around $3,000.”

One local business, Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski, made a donation of $1,000 Monday to help the cause.

“We want to make this a safe and memorable experience for our students and a worry free time for our parents,” Vest said. “We want to thank those who have already made donations. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go a long way toward helping us reach our goal.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the event may contact Regina Fields at 540-320-5825 or AD Scott Vest at (540) 643-0747.

