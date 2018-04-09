A portion of Fort Chiswell Outlet Mall burns to the ground

By WILLIAM PAINE

At 6:15 Friday morning, Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Department received a call about smoke and fire at Fort Chiswell Outlet Mall. By the time the fire department arrived a few minutes later at the now vacant mall, one of the large buildings in the complex was engulfed in flames.

Max Meadows Assistant Fire Chief Rodney Haywood described the scene. “When we arrived, we saw heavy fire involvement on what we call the alpha side of the structure. The fire actually got into the common attic and it ran through that attic space, which is 100 feet long, so that’s what we had to deal with. It was all in the roof area,” Haywood explained.

Soon, other fire departments arrived on scene including Wytheville Fire Department, which brought the county’s only ladder truck— used to fight the flames from above. Other first responders on scene included Ivanhoe, Rural Retreat, Barren Springs and Draper volunteer fire departments, Pulaski Fire Department and Lead Mines Rescue Squad. In all, more than 40 firefighters were on the scene.

