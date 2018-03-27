YMCA of Pulaski offers help to those affected by storm

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Due to the massive power failure affecting much of Pulaski County, the YMCA of Pulaski County is offering free showers and sandwiches to people who have no electricity.

As she normally does, Allison Hunter, the Executive Director of the YMCA of Pulaski County, went to work before sunrise Monday and took a hot shower. “While I was in there, I thought, ‘how many people don’t have showers because of the snowstorm?’”

It was then she decided to offer free showers through the YMCA, to anyone affected by the power outage. As an added bonus, Hunter decided to offer a bottle of water along with free turkey, ham or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to anyone in need.

Hunter posted the offer on the YMCA of Pulaski County’s Facebook page just after 6 o’clock Monday morning. Twenty minutes later she saw that her page had been shared 220 times. By the end of the day the article had gone viral, with 20,000 likes and shares on Facebook. On a normal day, a Facebook post from the YMCA of Pulaski County would get about 10 shares and 100 likes.

As of four o’clock Monday afternoon, more than 100 people affected by the power outage had come to shower at the YMCA. Fifty people have taken advantage of the free sandwich offer.

This offer will continue until power is restored for everyone in Pulaski County.

Volunteers who want to help are encouraged to contact the YMCA of Pulaski County or just spread the word about the free showers and food.

“The YMCA is all about social responsibility, so this seemed like the natural thing to do,” said Hunter.

The North Star Church will provide for Tuesday’s food give away at the YMCA of Pulaski County.

The YMCA is open from 5:30 a.m. until nine o’clock in the evening.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2018.

Comments

comments