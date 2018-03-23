Yankees bring back Free Youth Outings Program for 2018 season

The Pulaski Yankees are excited to announce they will once again offer free admission to area youth groups during the 2018 season as part of the Calfee Park Free Youth Outings Program presented by Virginia529 and Shelor Motor Mile Growing the Future.

The program is open to all area youth groups, including sports teams, church groups, school groups, Boy and Girl Scouts and child care centers. Each child in the group will receive one (1) free General Admission (GA) ticket. Youth group leaders accompanying the group will also receive one (1) free GA ticket. Parents, guardians, and other family members may join the group by purchasing GA tickets at a discounted rate of $5 per ticket.

“The youth in our community are an important part of Calfee Park,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Christina Edney. “We are grateful for our partners who help make this program possible, ensuring every child has the opportunity to enjoy a safe, fun, family-friendly event during the summer.”

