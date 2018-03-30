Workers clear away debris from roadways

Though most residents of Pulaski County now have electricity, reminders of last week’s snowstorm are everywhere in the form of broken tree limbs. A road crew from the town of Pulaski has been doing extensive cleanup on Route 11 between Pulaski and Peppers Ferry Road, as this section of roadway is actually within the town limits of Pulaski.

Robin Kirby is the foreman of a six-man crew which has been clearing trees and branches that threaten to fall onto the roadway.

“We’re just cleaning up from the snowstorm. A lot of broken limbs, here on Route 11, and we’re just trying to clean up what we can,” said Kirby.

Another member of the crew, Dale Richardson added, “Traffic’s bad too. Gotta watch out or you might get run over out here.”

Kirby noted that he and his crew have a lot of work yet to do.

“We’ll likely be doing this work for the three or four weeks,” said Kirby.

