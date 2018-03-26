Women’s Club of Radford promotes RIF

By GRACE HURST

SWT Media intern

The Women’s Club of Radford dedicates most of their time to encouraging literacy in the New River Valley. Most recently, women from the club visited Riverlawn Elementary School to share books with all of the students through a program called “RIF,” which is short for Reading is Fundamental.

Twice a year, once in the fall and again in the spring, the ladies take the books they have purchased and give them to the children at McHarg Elementary as well as students at Riverlawn Elementary.

March 26, 2018.

