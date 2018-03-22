Winter Storm Causes Major Power Outages

By William Paine

The first full day of Spring brought heavy snow to the area, which resulted in power outages affecting several thousand Appalachian Power customers in both Pulaski and Giles counties.

The first local outage occurred at 10:42 Tuesday evening and affected 1,424 electric customers in the area between Dublin and Pearisburg. This same outage affected more than 1,200 customers in and around Pearisburg. The Appalachian Power website states that power is expected to be restored by ten o’clock Thursday evening but this is only a rough estimate because, at press time, the cause of the outage had yet to be discovered.

