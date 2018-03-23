What happens at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter?

By William Paine

Employees and volunteers at the Pulaski County animal shelter hosted a meet and greet event this week and several members of the community came by to say hello and learn what goes on at the county’s shelter.

The animal shelter is staffed by three full time animal control officers who work with five animal rescue volunteers, as well as members of the Humane Society, to collect and care for the dogs and cats at the shelter. The animal control officers are responsible for the collection of strays and making certain the animals that are adopted have rabies shots and are sterilized after adoption.

According to Julie Webb, an animal control officer and the shelter manager, last year animal control collected 629 dogs and 801 cats from all over Pulaski County.

March 23, 2018.

